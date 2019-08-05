4 people injured after driver plows through 2 homes, narrowly misses sleeping man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people are hospitalized after a truck slammed into two homes on the west side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the 4500 block of Patricia Street around 1:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they discovered a truck hit two homes and was still inside one of them.

IFD believes the driver of the truck failed to navigate the turn eastbound onto Patricia Street near the intersection of West 30th Street and Georgetown Road.

The driver went off the road and crashed into two houses causing significant damage.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith says four people were hospitalized: three adults and one teenager. In fact, the truck plowed through the bedroom where one man was sleeping, and it narrowly missed his bed.

Reith says all the victims are extraordinarily lucky to be alive.

“Oh my gosh! The four people that were transported that were actually in the home are extraordinarily lucky that they are okay and escaped with only minor injuries,” Reith said. “There was one additional person in the first house that wasn’t transported. She is just scared to death because it was her husband that was transported. But as you can see when it came thru the yard, it hit several fences, and it actually looks like it glanced across the bed where the gentleman is sleeping and then continued into the second house where the three people were transported from.”

Investigators say the driver took off from the scene, and they believe there may have been a few others inside the truck. They are also now investigating whether the truck was stolen.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IFD will wait until daylight to remove the truck and continue their investigation.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.