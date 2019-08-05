8 people injured after car crashes into horse and buggy in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Eight people—including four children—are recovering after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Carroll County on Sunday.

Sherriff Tobe Leazenby says the driver, 30-year-old Krystal Mullet, was traveling north on State Road 75 when she dropped something on the floorboard.

She reached to pick it up and slammed into the back of the buggy.

Four adults and four children in that buggy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The horse was not seriously injured.

Mullet was cited for the crash.