Clean your summer garden

Posted 10:08 AM, August 5, 2019, by

During the hottest part of the summer it can be a struggle to keep your garden looking its best. Our Garden Guru says now is the time for a refresh. Allisonville Garden and Home's Sharon Hadden has the do's and don'ts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.