Cold front to bring chance for scattered showers, storms Tuesday

A cold front over the northern United States will arrive in Indiana Tuesday afternoon/evening. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A trend continues in computer models, pulling back the aerial coverage of rain for central Indiana. It was a trend we picked up on last week. Each day closer to Tuesday the models went from widespread rain to widely scattered. I think there will likely be more “have nots” than “haves” with Tuesday’s rain.

If you are under a shower, the rain could fall at a moderate clip for a brief period of time, but overall it does not look like Tuesday’s rain will be a prolific rainfall accumulation producer.

After Tuesday, the next chance for rain will arrive Thursday with another cold front passing through the Hoosier State. This will likely bring widely scattered showers to central Indiana. Once again, I don’t think this will bring large amounts of moisture to the area.