Colts claim running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have claimed running back D’onta Foreman off waivers and waived running back Keith Ford.

The move comes days after the team announced they placed running back Spencer Ware on the physically unable to perform list.

The Texans released Foreman Sunday, citing the 23-year-old’s lack of maturity.

Texans placed RB D’Onta Foreman on waivers, as @McClain_on_NFL reported. Houston feels like Foreman needs a fresh start and needs to grow up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

The former Texas Longhorn was Houston’s third round draft choice in 2017 and is listed at 6’1, 236 pounds.

He flashed talent as a rookie and averaged 4.2 yards per tote before tearing his Achilles in November of 2017 while falling into the endzone on a 34-yard scamper.

Foreman took just seven carries in 2018 after missing most of the season while he continued to recover from injury.

The third-year ‘back will now compete for a roster spot in a backfield that includes Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams.

