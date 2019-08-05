Death toll rises to 22 in El Paso mass shooting

Posted 12:01 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, August 5, 2019

EL PASO, Texas– A hospital official says another victim of the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has died.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, says the patient was one of two victims of Saturday’s attack to die at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the attack to 22. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

The attack happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed and others were wounded.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.