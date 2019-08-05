Digital Parenting Safety & Responsibility

Posted 10:24 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, August 5, 2019

Parenting today's tech savvy kids can be overwhelming.  Stephen Balkam is the CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute.  He joins Verizon's Andy Choi to share more about how to parent tech savvy kids.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.