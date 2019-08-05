Parenting today's tech savvy kids can be overwhelming. Stephen Balkam is the CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute. He joins Verizon's Andy Choi to share more about how to parent tech savvy kids.
Digital Parenting Safety & Responsibility
-
Parenting and personality types
-
Cross Contamination in the Kitchen
-
Nonprofit founder applauds Indy’s crime prevention grants 1 year after cousin killed by gunfire
-
Mother on Indy’s east side pleads for drivers to slow down in neighborhood
-
San Francisco prohibits government from using facial-recognition technology
-
-
Anthony Baumgardt sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for killing Boone County Deputy Jake Pickett
-
Indiana county just paid hackers over $100k in ransom – and they’re not alone
-
Indy police adding extra patrols near school zones as kids head back to class
-
New security measures greet Clark-Pleasant students on first day
-
New report says more children are drowning in pools
-
-
Indiana girl who lost leg in accident now teaching others lawnmower safety
-
Westfield parents say weather caused HS graduation ceremony to turn ‘dangerous’
-
How Google and GODCOMPLX is changing the face of tech and entertainment