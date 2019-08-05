Double shooting on Indy’s near northwest side claims lives of both victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people have died after being shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers located the victims near the intersection of Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

EMS responded and transported the two individuals to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say both succumbed to their injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as homicide detectives investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.