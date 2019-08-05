× Hepatitis A case confirmed at Greenwood Walmart; no customers affected

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Johnson County Health Department has confirmed a case of hepatitis A at a Walmart in Greenwood.

Director Betsy Swearingen says employees at the store on County Line Road and Emerson have been told to report the health department to get vaccinated. She added that no customers have been affected.

Local officials worked with the Indiana State Department of Health to perform an environmental assessment of the Walmart and say they found no evidence of hepatitis A.

Swearingen says the employee didn’t work any shifts at the Walmart while they were symptomatic. Employees were urged to get vaccinations out of precaution because they may have had exposure to the infected employee outside the store.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver. It is generally spread through contact with feces of an infected person or consumption of contaminated food or water.

Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within two months of infection. Learn more about hepatitis A on the CDC’s website.