× Hot weather rolls while storm chances rise tomorrow!

More sunshine and heat on the way today, as more kids return back to school this morning! Expect a great sunrise and quiet weather out-the-door and at the bus stop. Sunshine will heat the air quickly through the day, as Indianapolis makes a run at 90° (possibly our 16th of the summer).

There will be a very slight t’shower chance north of Indianapolis by late afternoon but most will remain dry and hot for this Monday.

An approaching cold front arrives Tuesday night! This will bring us some much needed rain chances and some storms look likely too. The front will linger through early Wednesday morning, so rain chances will remain too. For now, severe weather chances will be low with isolated wind damage and heavy rain statewide.

Another front will arrive on Thursday! So a few chances of rain and storms will be in the mix this week. A drop in humidity and temperatures will arrive behind the second front, marking Friday as the “Pick of the Week”!