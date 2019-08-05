× Jabaal Sheard undergoes procedure on knee

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Jabaal Sheard’s availability for the Indianapolis Colts’ Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is in doubt after the veteran defensive end underwent a procedure on one of his knees.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Sheard underwent the procedure recently to address swelling in one of his knees that has kept him off the practice field at Grand Park Sports Campus.

The length of Sheard’s rehab isn’t known.

He has been one of the Colts’ more reliable and productive players. In two seasons, he’s started all 32 games and generated 85 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

This story will be updated.