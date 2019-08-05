× New doughnuts combine might of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Krispy Kreme

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Whether you’re a doughnut lover, a peanut butter lover or a chocolate lover, Krispy Kreme has just the treat for you.

The company is combining the delicious might of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with its signature doughnuts for a limited time with new Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut and Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme began offering filling in its doughnuts for the first time. Also this year, Reese’s introduced limited-time flavors allowing people to choose whether they wanted more chocolate or peanut butter.

The two brands teamed up to combine those flavors.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

The Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese’s peanut butter icing drizzle.

The Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.

The limited-edition doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme shops beginning Monday, Aug. 5.