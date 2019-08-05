× Police: Frankfort man had ‘sizable’ amount of meth in home, was ‘verbally abusive’ during arrest

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Officers arrested a Frankfort man after finding large amounts of methamphetamine in his house, police say.

The arrest was part of a two-month investigation into drug activity in the area, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Narcotics detectives served a search warrant at 258 N. Van Buren St. Friday with the assistance of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested Albert T. Thorne III, 31, on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and battery on law enforcement officers by bodily waste.

Police said Thorne became “verbally abusive” and spat on officers during his arrest. Investigators found a “sizable” amount of meth in his home along with cash, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Thorne was taken to the Clinton County Jail to await formal charges in the case.

This isn’t Thorne’s first brush with the law. Last August, police said he fought with an officer who tried to take him into custody on an active warrant.