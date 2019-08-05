New re-engagement centers launch in Indianapolis to connect youth to job, educational opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a successful pilot program, EmployIndy launched two additional “Yes Indy Re-engagement Centers.”

The centers are intended to attract young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who have become disconnected from education and employment. Organizers hope sports, such as open gym basketball games, will draw in teens and young adults.

The games get them into the centers so they can connect with “Yes Indy” providers who can provide career guidance and education training.

“The mission of the re-engagement center aligns with our belief that every young person deserves to live a life filled with hope and opportunity,” said Maggie Lewis, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.

Funds from community-based violence prevention grants paid for the centers. The two newest re-engagement centers are located at Eastern Star Church on the east side and Mount Carmel Church on the northeast side.