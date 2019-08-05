Shooting victim walks into hospital on Indy’s east side in critical condition

Posted 10:12 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20PM, August 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital on the east side of Indianapolis with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim is listed in “critical but stable condition.”

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to Community Hospital East in response to a person shot.

Authorities say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story.

