Shooting victim walks into hospital on Indy's east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital on the east side of Indianapolis with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim is listed in “critical but stable condition.”

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to Community Hospital East in response to a person shot.

Authorities say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story.