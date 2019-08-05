WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses nation after weekend mass shootings kill 29 people in Texas, Ohio

S’mores on the Circle

Posted 10:05 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, August 5, 2019

No need to build a campfire for these s'mores, because Indy's best chefs are making them special for you. It's a delicious way to pay it forward. The Girl Scouts' Danielle Shockey and Chef Matt Kovacinsky from Weber Grill Restaurant have the details about the Girl Scouts second annual S'mores on the Circle.

