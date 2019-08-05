No need to build a campfire for these s'mores, because Indy's best chefs are making them special for you. It's a delicious way to pay it forward. The Girl Scouts' Danielle Shockey and Chef Matt Kovacinsky from Weber Grill Restaurant have the details about the Girl Scouts second annual S'mores on the Circle.
S’mores on the Circle
-
Festival to take stance against violence
-
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana mourn loss of second member in just 3 days
-
11-year-old Girl Scout died after tree fell on her in ‘freak accident’ at Camp Koch
-
Young Hoosiers trying to stay cool at camp
-
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana gearing up for new STEM-focused school
-
-
Pay it Forward: Meet the man behind Riley’s Magic Castle Cart
-
Judge: Teen rape suspect shouldn’t be tried as adult since he ‘comes from a good family’
-
Author publishes book on 1978 Burger Chef killings
-
Nominate someone for Pay It Forward
-
R. Kelly will remain in jail without bond on federal sex crimes charges, judge rules
-
-
Fundraiser in honor of Navy veteran who died of brain cancer
-
Plainfield Middle School student creates recycling app
-
Boy Scout with nonverbal autism earns highest rank