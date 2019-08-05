× Zionsville police seek help identifying person of interest connected to suspicious package

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Zionsville are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a suspicious package.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, officials say they received a report of a suspicious package from the Zionsville Presbyterian Church near the intersection of 116th Street and North Michigan Road.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was called to the scene and deemed the package safe. They opened the package to find a glass jar containing an unknown liquid. In the liquid was a cell phone wrapped in newspaper. Authorities believe the package may have been a hoax.

During their investigation, authorities learned that the package was brought to the church by a woman described as being middle aged and having dark hair.

Anyone with information relating to the woman’s identity should call the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.