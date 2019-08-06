Celebrate what’s left of summer with FOX59 Morning in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — FOX59 is taking the morning show on the road for the second time this summer.

Join us Friday, Aug. 16 at Greenwood Amphitheater for a live show, food, music, vendors, activities for kids and lots of fun. Meet all your favorite FOX59 Morning personalities as we send off summer with a big party.

This free event is open to the public from 6-11 a.m., with the live show broadcasting from 7-10 a.m. Jack’s Donuts of Greenwood is providing free coffee and donuts for all attendees from 6-8 a.m.

Visitors and guests include representatives of the Indianapolis Colts, Indianapolis Indians, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Indy Fuel and Indy Eleven. Colts cheerleaders will make an appearance, as will local musicians and performers.

There will be a kids zone with games and activities to keep the little ones busy while parents check out the show, shop local vendors, grab something to eat from the food trucks, watch the bands play, and much more.

The event is sponsored by Shelbourne Knee Center, Ray Skillman, and CarDon & Associates.

The Greenwood Amphitheater is located inside Craig Park. Parking is free but first-come, first-served.

Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair if you’d like a place to sit.