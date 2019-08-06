× Dry spell to continue, real rainfall coverage is still days away

DRYING UP

Showers and a few thunderstorms were on the radar late Tuesday but of no real consequence here. The largest concentration of storms dove into southwest Indiana late day and delivered blinding downpours to our neighbors south. The rain has been lacking and our dry spell has entered its second week.

Since July 22nd, we’ve only received .70″ of rainfall in Indianapolis which is 1/3 the normal. August has opened without any measurable rainfall, the first time in three years and this August is among the driest 14% on record. The month is currently two-thirds of an inch below normal.

May locations have been deemed abnormally dry by the USDA and that area will likely grow with their next update later this week.

The selective nature of the storms will continue and rainfall chances will remain slim for several more days. Coverage could reach 30% of the area on Thursday and will not rise again until next Tuesday.

SUNNY DAYS SO FAR

The lack of rain has provided more sunshine and to-date August is now the sunniest month of 2019. It’s early in the month but not a bad start to a month that Annually is the sunniest of the year. The first six months of the year were terribly cloudy until sunnier days became more plentiful in July.