Grab your map and navigate your way to see "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." The live-action movie brings the Dora the Explorer cartoon to life. Eva Longoria joined the morning show to talk about the world-wide impact Dora continues to have.
Eva Longoria stars in new Dora movie
-
Make a splash on the Canal with classic summer flicks
-
Enjoy kids’ movies for $1 with Regal’s Summer Movie Express
-
REVIEW | Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
Indiana Historical Society to honor new ‘Living Legends,’ including Eva Kor, Peyton Manning
-
Details of ‘Regal Unlimited’ movie subscription plan unveiled
-
-
San Diego Comic-Con: Schwarzenegger and co. tease new Terminator film
-
Actor, comedian Tim Conway of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ dies at 85
-
Holocaust survivor, forgiveness advocate Eva Kor dies at 85
-
Public memorials in Terre Haute, Indianapolis planned for Holocaust survivor Eva Kor
-
Parenting and personality types
-
-
Fountain Square thief took off with woman’s car as she helped daughter
-
Tilda Swinton discusses new zombie flick at Cannes
-
Barry brings much-needed rain and a few storms; extreme heat still on the way