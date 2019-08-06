Eva Longoria stars in new Dora movie

Grab your map and navigate your way to see "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." The live-action movie brings the Dora the Explorer cartoon to life. Eva Longoria joined the morning show to talk about the world-wide impact Dora continues to have.

