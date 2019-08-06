Fishers police urge community to remove firearms from vehicles, lock doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- Fishers police are urging people to remove firearms from their vehicles after a spate of cases involving stolen guns.

"These firearms present an extreme danger to our community, to our children and to our police officers," said Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.

Weger said the department has responded to seven cases of guns being stolen from vehicles in the last month. He wouldn't give specifics on where the crimes happened in Fishers, saying only that most occurred in residential areas while two happened at local hotels.

Weger said people should remove weapons from their vehicle, bring them inside and secure them.

"If you feel safe enough that you don't need your firearm on your person, then it can probably be secured in a gun safe in your home," Weger said.

Weger said people shouldn't leave firearms inside vehicles unless they are secured or put in something like in a gun lock box. He urges people to call police if something seems suspicious.

"If you see something that's out of the ordinary, we need for you to pick up the phone and call 911," Weger said. "We need to be able to be aware of what's going on, we need to be able to get into the area as quickly as possible."

The Fishers Police Department also included other safety advice on its website.