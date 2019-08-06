Heat stroke in pets

Posted 10:24 AM, August 6, 2019, by

Heat stroke can be a big danger to pets.  IndyVet Dr. James Speiser shares how you can take care of your pet in the summer heat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.