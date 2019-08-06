Heat stroke can be a big danger to pets. IndyVet Dr. James Speiser shares how you can take care of your pet in the summer heat.
Heat stroke in pets
-
Indy residents must bring dogs inside when temperature reaches 90 degrees
-
Know how to stay safe during the dangerous heat these next several days
-
Central Indiana prepares for oppressive heat wave
-
IACS reminds pet owners to use caution during hot weather
-
Bloodsucking kissing bug found in Indiana, CDC warns
-
-
Police checking on Indianapolis’ homeless population as excessive heat persists
-
Dangerous heat is coming to central Indiana; hottest in 7 years
-
Staying safe while drinking alcohol in the heat
-
6-year-old Missouri girl saves mom after she passes out from heat stroke
-
Warmer days ahead make it tough for Indy’s homeless population
-
-
How your health is at risk during a heatwave
-
IEMS warns Hoosiers to take caution during extreme heat
-
Dangerous heat and humidity this week; remnants of “Barry” bringing rain