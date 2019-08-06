× Hendricks County mother upset after driver fails to stop for daughter’s bus

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A Hendricks County woman is upset after she says a driver failed to stop for her child’s bus, even with the stop arm extended.

It happened on East County Road 650 North Tuesday morning.

“There was a car that kept driving, so I put my arm back on Caitlin because she was about to walk out. The bus driver had the arm out and the lady kept going and going,” Sara Bogard said.

This is the first year her 9-year-old daughter has ridden a bus for Brownsburg Community Schools.

“We decided like ‘hey it’s time for you to hop on the bus and see how you like it.’ She was so excited and now I don’t know how excited she’s going to be about it,” Bogard said.

She’s concerned the close encounter with the car could scare her daughter off the bus.

“I don’t want her to be afraid to get on the school bus. I don’t want her to have fear that anytime somebody could be texting and driving or driving 50 mph down the road,” Bogard said.

Bogard has called the sheriff’s office to report the incident. She’s hopeful they will send out more deputies to patrol the area.

Indiana State Police are urging people to change their driving habits now that school is back in session.

A new bill this year increased criminal penalties for drivers who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses.

“The only time you don’t have to stop is if you’re on a divided highway going the opposite direction and that highway is divided by a physical barrier,” Sgt. John Perrine said.

Bogard understands mistakes happen but says sometimes your actions can lead to consequences.

“When it comes to our kids and when it comes to school buses there’s a reason we have bright yellow school buses. There’s a reason you have to proceed with caution,” Bogard said

Brownsburg Community Schools’ spokesperson says their buses do have cameras on the outside and they are looking into the incident.

They say if you ever have an issue, call the schools’ transportation department and police.