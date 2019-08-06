× Hit-and-run driver kills 9-year-old boy in Gary

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Family members of a 9-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in northwestern Indiana are appealing for the driver to go to police.

Authorities say Markese Jones, of Gary, was pronounced dead Sunday night by the Lake County coroner after he was struck while riding in Gary. The boy was riding with other children at the time and his grandmother Terlisa Jones says: “If you did it, turn yourself in so we can be in peace.”

Police say the boy was hit by a vehicle described as a Buick with tinted windows and black rims that went onto Interstate 80/94. Police say a Buick was found burning early Monday in Gary and investigators are working to determine if it’s the same vehicle.