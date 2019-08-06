Holiday World’s new ride ‘Cheetah Chase’ to be world’s first launched water coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – A new water coaster is coming to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in 2020.

The southern Indiana theme park announced the construction of “Cheetah Chase” on Tuesday, saying it will be the world’s first full-circuit racing water coaster

The nearly $7 million ride features the first-ever head-to-head dueling zone on a water coaster, as well as two other “RallyPOINTS” where rafts will synchronize with one another. Each side also features two “FlyingSAUCER” elements—which create “a faster and tighter ride with stronger g-forces,” as well as “maximum curving speed and centrifugal force,” according to manufacturer, ProSlide.

The park says the ride will travel at 30 feet per second and will have the tallest “RocketBLAST” section in the world at 27 feet tall. And, each side will feature five “RocketBLAST” sections – one flat and four uphill.

“Cheetah Chase is the perfect thrill ride for families. The three-person rafts allow families to race face-to-face, and the launch is the first of its kind,” says Holiday World’s president, Matt Eckert. “There’s nothing like this out there.”

This will be the third water coaster at the park, alongside the “Wildebeest” and “Mammoth.”

“With the addition of Cheetah Chase, Splashin’ Safari will now be the undisputed Water Coaster Capital of the world,” added Eckert.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are open weekends through the end of October.