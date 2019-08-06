× Indy mail carrier honored for fighting neighborhood crime

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A United State Postal Service mail carrier is being recognized for saying something when he saw suspicious activity along his route on the north side of Indianapolis.

Tony Turner, the regular mail carrier in the Arden neighborhood near 71st and College, spotted a suspicious individual looking into the windows of someone`s home Monday and told a neighbor to call 911. That person was arrested on previous outstanding warrants.

“From what I seen, the gentleman was looking through someone’s window, and I noticed it, and I had to go and contact another neighbor to let him know there’s some suspicious activity going on across the street from him,” said Turner. “So, sure and behold, so when he called 911, the gentleman took off and went underneath the bridge, and when the first officer arrived, I told him exactly what he had on, and where he went to, and that’s when they found him up underneath the bridge.”

Tuesday evening, Turner was honored with a certificate of appreciation from the Arden Neighborhood Association for helping to protect the community.

An IMPD officer and the Postmaster General joined the neighborhood to thank Turner personally during the event.

Turner told the crowd he does the best he can to look out for them.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be over here, to receive this award, because these are my family and my friends, and I treat my job as if it’s my own place where I live,” said Turner.