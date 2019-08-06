× New music venue to open in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY — Clint Black, Art Garfunkel, and Vince Gill are just some of the big name acts coming to a new highly anticipated performing arts venue in Brown County.

Dana Beth Evans is the executive director of the new Brown County Music Center, and the new venue is getting things started with a bang.

The first concert features legendary country artist Vince Gill. Tickets are sold out, but there are more great concerts on the way.

