× Perry Township student says man tried to convince her bus was running late, to get in his car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a report of suspicious activity at a south side school bus stop.

Tuesday morning, Perry Township Schools says a student claimed a man in a red car approached her near the 5100 block of Shelby Street, tried to convince her that her bus was running late and offered to take her to school.

Fortunately, the district says the girl’s brother was nearby and instructed her not to go.

Perry Township School Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating to learn the driver’s identity. At this time, the only description investigators have is that the person was a white male in his late 20s, driving a small, four-door red vehicle that had a baby in a car seat in the back.

The district says officers will continue regular patrols of the community to maintain safety for students waiting for or getting off their buses.

“We encourage you to talk with your child about safety and stranger danger,” the district wrote.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the driver of the car is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3811.