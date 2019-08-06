× Several communities holding events for National Night Out

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tuesday marks National Night Out, a chance for communities to get to know police officers and neighbors a little better.

National Night Out traditionally happens on the first Tuesday of every August. Hundreds of events are planned across the state. Residents will find block parties, pool parties, meet-and-greet events, cookouts and more.

This is the 23rd year for the event in Lawrence, which is intended to unite communities and build stronger ties between police and the people they serve. Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said recent violence across the country makes the event even more important.

“We’ve had major incidents that occurred such as those over the weekend [El Paso, Dayton]. It really makes people appreciate their neighbors even more and all more important to get to know your neighbors and get to know what’s going on in your neighborhood,” Woodruff said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will also hold dozens of events around the city as the department shifts to a community-based policing model.

Here’s a look at some of the events around the area:

Bloomington, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church (1525 South Rogers Street)

Crown Hill Cemetery, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carmel, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Gazebo

Frankfort, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TPA Park

Greenwood, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amphitheater Park

Laurelwood Tenant Association, 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the basketball court

Noblesville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons (175 Logan Street)

Speedway, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leonard Park (5400 W. 15th Street)

Whitestown, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Whitestown Municipal Complex (6210 Veterans Drive)

Lawrence will hold events at various locations:

E 52nd St Watchers, 7800 E 52nd St, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Arbors: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at The Pool Area

Admirals Cove: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Captain Landings

Court Benjamin Court Apartments: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Building 1

Benjamin Square: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Drum Rd. & Barksdale Way

Boston Commons: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Watertown Dr. at Putnam Dr.

Brookhaven: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lawrence United Methodist Church

CAFÉ: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tindley Summit Academy 3698 Dubarry Rd (Collaboration w/IMPD).

Eagle Pines: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Clarion Dr.

Elmcroft Senior Living: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Community Gathering Room

Fox Pointe: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Pool Area

Heritage Place @ Parkview Apartments: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Community Room

Historic Standish Estates: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 8300 E. 56th Street rear

Lenox /M Club Apartments: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Pool area of Lenox Apartments

Kensington Farms: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Pool Area

Residence of Lawrence Village: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Common Area/Buskirk Dr.

River Oaks: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Copper Mountain Court at Breckenridge Dr.

The Reset Center: 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 4330 N. Post Rd.

Trilobi Hills: 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 9700 Trilobi Dr.

Watson Farms: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Pool Area

Winding Ridge: 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Pool Area

And here’s a look at some of the Indianapolis events via our media partners with the IndyStar: