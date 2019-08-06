Several communities holding events for National Night Out
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tuesday marks National Night Out, a chance for communities to get to know police officers and neighbors a little better.
National Night Out traditionally happens on the first Tuesday of every August. Hundreds of events are planned across the state. Residents will find block parties, pool parties, meet-and-greet events, cookouts and more.
This is the 23rd year for the event in Lawrence, which is intended to unite communities and build stronger ties between police and the people they serve. Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said recent violence across the country makes the event even more important.
“We’ve had major incidents that occurred such as those over the weekend [El Paso, Dayton]. It really makes people appreciate their neighbors even more and all more important to get to know your neighbors and get to know what’s going on in your neighborhood,” Woodruff said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will also hold dozens of events around the city as the department shifts to a community-based policing model.
Here’s a look at some of the events around the area:
- Bloomington, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church (1525 South Rogers Street)
- Crown Hill Cemetery, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carmel, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Gazebo
- Frankfort, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TPA Park
- Greenwood, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amphitheater Park
- Laurelwood Tenant Association, 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the basketball court
- Noblesville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons (175 Logan Street)
- Speedway, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leonard Park (5400 W. 15th Street)
- Whitestown, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Whitestown Municipal Complex (6210 Veterans Drive)
Lawrence will hold events at various locations:
- E 52nd St Watchers, 7800 E 52nd St, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- The Arbors: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at The Pool Area
- Admirals Cove: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Captain Landings
- Court Benjamin Court Apartments: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Building 1
- Benjamin Square: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Drum Rd. & Barksdale Way
- Boston Commons: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Watertown Dr. at Putnam Dr.
- Brookhaven: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lawrence United Methodist Church
- CAFÉ: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tindley Summit Academy 3698 Dubarry Rd (Collaboration w/IMPD).
- Eagle Pines: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Clarion Dr.
- Elmcroft Senior Living: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Community Gathering Room
- Fox Pointe: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Pool Area
- Heritage Place @ Parkview Apartments: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Community Room
- Historic Standish Estates: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 8300 E. 56th Street rear
- Lenox /M Club Apartments: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Pool area of Lenox Apartments
- Kensington Farms: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Pool Area
- Residence of Lawrence Village: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Common Area/Buskirk Dr.
- River Oaks: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Copper Mountain Court at Breckenridge Dr.
- The Reset Center: 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 4330 N. Post Rd.
- Trilobi Hills: 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 9700 Trilobi Dr.
- Watson Farms: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Pool Area
- Winding Ridge: 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Pool Area
And here’s a look at some of the Indianapolis events via our media partners with the IndyStar:
- Fletcher Place Five-O: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 hosted by Fletcher Place Neighborhood Association at Edna Balz Lacy Park, 700 Greer St., Indianapolis
- Fountain Square Neighborhood Association: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the plaza next to the fountain
- Hawthorne Community Center: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at 2440 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis
- Holy Cross Neighborhood: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 6 at the west median of the Sturm Esplanade, Indianapolis
- Mass Ave. Indy: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 6 along Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis.
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at 6341 Mann Road, Indianapolis
- North Square: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at 924 Shelby St., Indianapolis
- Silverstone MHC: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at 7441 Chinook Circle, Indianapolis
- Stout Field Park: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at 3820 W. Bradbury Ave., Indianapolis
- TGM Shadeland Station Apartments: 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at TGM Shadeland Station Apartments, 7135 Thatcher Dr., Indianapolis
- West Indianapolis: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Rhodius Park, 1720 W. Wilkins St., Indianapolis