Swastika found in UIndy dorm room

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a swastika was found on the wall of a dorm room at the University of Indianapolis.

University officials say it was discovered Monday night. FOX59 spoke with the two international students from Israel who found the swastika. The sisters said they were moving into Roberts Hall last night and found it.

“We are saddened and angered by this act of hate and bigotry. Although we do not yet know the source of this anti-Semitic act, we should all be reminded that the University of Indianapolis is a welcoming and inclusive environment, denounces actions such as these, and does not tolerate anti-Semitic actions or any behavior that is aligned with ideologies that promote hate. We will not condone any behavior that impedes our efforts at creating an environment founded on the principles of equity and inclusion,” UIndy said in a statement.

UIndy says it provided alternate accommodations for students and launched an investigation. The university says thousands of people from outside organizations rented housing facilities over the summer.

Counselors are available for any students affected by the incident.

Here is the rest of the statement from the university:

The University of Indianapolis has been in contact with Lindsey Mintz, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, to ensure that we are working together to create appropriate responses, and discuss ways to create learning moments for our campus community. It is our expectation that each member of the University of Indianapolis will continue to share their voice in ways that are respectful, thoughtful, and inclusive. It is important, at this time, that we reaffirm our commitment to our core values of equity, inclusion and respect, and work together to defend them. Collectively, we must maintain the welcoming and respectful community we enjoy as we learn, work and live. We will continue to create many opportunities to share, discuss and learn from each other about topics and issues that relate to equity and inclusion and reflect the rich diversity of our University and our world, and will look to continue education with students, faculty and staff. Every member of this University is a valued individual and there is never a place on our campus for expressions of hate and bigotry. Actions such as these displayed yesterday evening on our campus will not be tolerated by the University of Indianapolis and should not be tolerated anywhere in our nation.

UIndy has dealt with this issue before. In 2016, a swastika and anti-semitic slur was found in the Schwitzer Student Center.