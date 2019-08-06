× Tracking much needed rain and storm potential for today!

A line of storms is weakening out in Illinois at this hour. Signs point to these showers and storms falling apart before reaching the Indianapolis area. This line is not the main rain chance today! A greater chance of rain and storms will arrive by this afternoon and into the evening, as a cold front and upper low move across the state (seen below in our HRRR model). Before rain and storms arrive, some sunshine and warmth should push our temperatures back into the upper 80’s. The severe threat is low today but a few storms could produce damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours. Possible trees being blown down, power outages and ponding of water will all be in play today but only for a few selected areas!

Rain and storms will wind down overnight and dry weather is back for Wednesday! Additional rain and storms will be returning on Thursday before a second front brings a couple of dry, less humid days heading into the weekend!