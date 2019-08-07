Bodies believed to be Canadian teens suspected of killing 3, including US woman

TORONTO – Authorities believe they have found the bodies of two Canadian men suspected of killing three people last month, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday.

The bodies were found on the bank of the Nelson River after a weekslong manhunt focused in Manitoba, said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

“I’m confident that it is them,” she said, adding that an autopsy will confirm the identities of the deceased.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are suspected of killing North Carolina resident Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23.

The victims’ bodies were discovered July 15 on a remote highway in northern British Columbia.

The body of Vancouver university professor Leonard Dyck was discovered several days later on July 19, and authorities believe McLeod and Schmegelsky were responsible for Dyck’s death, as well.