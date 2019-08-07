× Cincinnati murder suspect arrested in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A suspected murderer has been arrested in Tipton County after a deputy saw a vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

On July 31, a deputy with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the road on SR 28 and 400 West just after 7 p.m.

Believing the vehicle was possibly disabled, the deputy made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 21-year-old Elijah B. Roberts, of Toledo, Ohio.

Authorities say Roberts initially gave the deputy a different name, and his explanation as to why he was in Tipton County led the deputy to believe Roberts was not being honest. The deputy then discovered the vehicle Roberts was driving is registered to a woman in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tipton County officials reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department and asked that a welfare check on the woman be conducted. They later learned that the woman could not be found.

Roberts was initially arrested on a charge of false informing.

The next day, Cincinnati police advised the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department that the woman to whom the vehicle was registered, Tracey A. Epperson, was found dead at her home of an apparent homicide, according to officials.

Detectives with the Cincinnati Police Department arrived at the Tipton County Jail that evening to interview Roberts. They had obtained a warrant to arrest Roberts on a charge of murder before they left Cincinnati, police say.

On August 2, the sheriff’s department says Roberts waived extradition and voluntarily agreed to return to Ohio.

Officers from the Cincinnati Police Department transported Roberts from Tipton County to Cincinnati.