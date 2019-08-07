× Colts sign free agent running back Aca’Cedric Ware, place receiver Steve Ishmael on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Aca’Cedric Ware Wednesday and placed wide receiver Steve Ishmael on injured reserve.

Ware spent time with the Colts earlier in training camp. The team originally signed him as undrafted free agent on July 24. Ware played in 46 games at USC, finishing with 264 carries for 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught 19 passes for 126 yards.

Ishmael spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad last season but didn’t appear in any games. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. At Syracuse, Ishmael started 39 of 47 career games and caught 219 passes for 2,891 yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yardage. His 10 100-yard receiving games ranked second on the school’s all-time list.