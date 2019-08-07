Kim Galeaz shares vegetarian recipes for teens who suddenly don’t want meat

After years of enjoying fish, poultry, beef and pork, your teenager suddenly decides to not eat meat. What should you do? Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains how families can handle this new way of eating while making sure your teen gets critical nutrients for proper growth.

Kim’s Spicy Red Lentil Hummus

1 can (15.5 ounce) Kroger garbanzo beans, drained and liquid saved*

3 ½ cups cooked Kroger red lentils (about 1 1/3 cups dry from a 1 pound bag)

3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

¼ cup Kroger almond butter

5 tablespoons Kroger extra virgin olive oil

5 to 7 tablespoons lime juice

Zest from one small lime (optional)

2 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin

1¼ teaspoons ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ to ¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons reserved garbanzo bean liquid

Chopped cilantro and lime slices for garnish, optional

Combine garbanzo beans, cooked lentils, garlic, almond butter, olive oil, lime juice and lime zest in food processor bowl. Mix/process until almost smooth. Add all spices/seasonings. Process again until smooth. Add reserved liquid to make thinner/smoother hummus. Serve with favorite vegetables, whole-grain pita wedges, whole wheat naan and/or whole grain crackers.

Makes about 3 ½ cups hummus (10 to 12 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe by culinary nutritionist and registered dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Tips and Hints

*The almond butter replaces traditional tahini in hummus – which is very expensive. You can use honey-roasted peanut butter if you don’t mind a hint of peanut flavor and sweetness.