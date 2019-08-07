National Night Out brings together law enforcement and community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Turn on the news and you’ll see gun violence dominating the airwaves. Since Friday, there have been 13 shootings across Indianapolis that have left 5 people dead.

However, communities across the city want to tell a different story about a community coming together to fight against the violence.

"We’re coming together and we’re saying 'we’re not going to stay in the house,'" said Pastor Darrell Brooks. "We’re going to come out, and show everyone including the ones that want to do harm, that we are a community.”

National Night Out is about coming together. Neighbors both talking and listening.

“If we want to make some changes, if you want to make some real changes, listen to the real people,” said Bernard Woods.

Besides food there was a bounce house, music and plenty of tables set up by community groups. There were also lots of neighbors socializing with police.

"As we fellowship with each other, we’d understand we’re on the same team,” Brooks said.

Breaking down barriers can take time, but no matter how long it takes, these residents hope it spreads

“When you show positivity, that’s what it brings. Positivity in the other communities,” said Danita Hoskins.

By spreading positivity, and showing unity, neighborhoods across the city hope that next time you flip on the news, the headline might read a little different.

"We’re not going to let that violence stops us from moving forward and make life better for everybody,” Hoskins said.