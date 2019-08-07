Pat McAfee Show to air daily on DAZN and Westwood One
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will host a daily, nationwide radio show beginning September 8, streaming platform DAZN announced Wednesday morning.
The fall will be a busy season for McAfee, as he will team up with former teammate Matt Hasselbeck on ESPN’s Thursday college football announcing team.
The radio show will air on DAZN and Westwood One. In Indianapolis, CBS Sports 1430 will carry the program from 10:00 a.m. until noon.