Pat McAfee Show to air daily on DAZN and Westwood One

Posted 7:32 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, August 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 08: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the 55 yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri during the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will host a daily, nationwide radio show beginning September 8, streaming platform DAZN announced Wednesday morning.

 

The fall will be a busy season for McAfee, as he will team up with former teammate Matt Hasselbeck on ESPN’s Thursday college football announcing team.

The radio show will air on DAZN and Westwood One. In Indianapolis, CBS Sports 1430 will carry the program from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

