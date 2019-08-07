× Plenty of sunshine today; spotty storms return for Thursday!

Another missed opportunity with rain and storms on Tuesday (yesterday)! A few locations received heavy rain, mainly south of Indianapolis by the late afternoon. For today, we are now back to sunshine and dry conditions for the entire FOX59 viewing area. Dew points will remain in the 60° range, keeping things muggy and a touch uncomfortable. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80’s on light northwest winds.

Another front will move into Indiana tomorrow afternoon! This again will bring us a chance for much needed rain and perhaps some strong to severe storms. Parts of Indiana are currently under a slight risk for severe storms with hail and damaging winds. Like Tuesday, many areas may not see a drop of rain!

Slightly cooler and less humid air will settle in on Friday and mark a refreshing start to the weekend! Storm chances return by Sunday afternoon.