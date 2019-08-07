× Police: Muncie Central High School student in custody after being caught with gun near campus

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie Central High School student has been apprehended after police say he was found with a firearm near campus.

Officers say a resource officer received a tip that the student was armed outside of the building and immediately notified police of the threat.

Minutes later, police say the teen was taken into custody on his way back to the school.

The high school was placed on lockdown during the investigation, but police determined there were no more threats and students were dismissed at their normal time.

The teen caught with the gun will undergo questioning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.