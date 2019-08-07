× Police: Muncie Central High School student in custody after being caught with gun off campus

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie Central High School student is in custody after police say he was found with a firearm off campus.

Officers say they got a call about a threat involving a student and then located the teen as he was on his way back to the school Wednesday.

The high school was placed on lockdown during the investigation, but police say they believe there are not any further threats to students.

The teen caught with the gun is in custody and will undergo questioning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.