Pres. Trump’s visit to Dayton draws mixed reactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio - President Trump landed in Dayton just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

It was just three days after a mass shooting in the Oregon District took the lives of nine people and wounded more than 30 others.

Trump was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. During their time in Dayton, they visited the medical staff, victims and first responders at a Miami Valley Hospital.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that the president and first lady were "stopping between rooms to thank the hardworking medical staff."

While at the hospital, Grisham stated that Trump said, "You had God watching. I want you to know we're with you all the way."

Trump and the first lady were greeted by supporters and protesters in Dayton. More than 100 people against his visit, including Daytonians, held signs on a sidewalk near Miami Valley Hospital. A couple signs said "enough is enough."

"Assault weapons have one purpose and that is for killing humans," said Dayton resident Stephanie Dickey.

Dickey wants to see changes made to the country's gun laws. She felt Washington was not doing enough to stop future mass shootings.

Later in the afternoon, a large group gathered outside of Ned Peppers Bar shortly after the president arrived in Dayton. Some people there supported the president's visit.

One combat veteran who came out to the memorial thought it was important for President Trump to be in Dayton. He hoped the visit would unify his community.

"We have a lot of bias here in Dayton," said Damon Smith. "We have a lot of hate here in Dayton. I'm hoping President Trump's visit will help us to get rid of some of that hate and bias."

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and United States Senator Sherrod Brown met with Trump after he landed in Dayton.

During a press conference afterwards, Whaley said she told the president that something needs to be done. She wants to see a ban on assault weapons. She said she thinks the president listened when she urged him to back gun control measures, but she is not holding her breath.

Senator Brown said he urged Trump to call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the senate back for a vote on a gun safety bill that passed the house earlier this year.

Senator Brown said he told Trump "The most important thing you can do for these police officers is take these assault weapons off the streets so they don't have to go up against those assault weapons."

In a tweet, Trump criticized Senator Brown and Mayor Whaley for their remarks during the press conference.

"I saw failed Presidential Candidate (0%) Sherrod Brown & Mayor Whaley totally misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with," Trump said in a tweet.

Whaley fired back with a response on Twitter and said, "Not sure what the President thinks Senator Sherrod Brown and I misrepresented. As we said, the victims and first responders were comforted by his presence. Let's hope he's not one of those all talk, no action politicians and actually does something on gun control."