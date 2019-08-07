Son of fallen Southport Officer Aaron Allan gets police escort for first day of school

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – More than two years have passed since Southport Lt. Aaron Allan died in the line of duty.

One of the lasting memories of the story was a photo of Allan walking his son, Aaron Jr., to his bus stop just hours before his death.

On Wednesday, “Little Aaron” went to Traders Point Christian Academy for his first day of school.

Photos shared by the Southport Police Department show him walking with his mother in a photo reminiscent of the one from two years ago.

The little boy also got a police escort for his first day of school. He hugged officers and stopped for a group photo before heading to class:

Today, Little Aaron (son of Lt. Aaron Allan) was escorted to his first day of school at the Traders Point Christian Academy by his mother, Stacy as well as members of the Southport Police Department and family friend, Sgt. Chris Berry of the MCSO. Good luck Aaron in school Aaron! We’re proud of you!

Police also escorted Aaron for his first day of first grade last year.