Zionsville Fire Department unveils new state of the art CPR devices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – The Zionsville Fire Department has unveiled its new state of the art CPR devices.

The department recently purchased four “LUCAS 3” chest compression devices, which allow CPR to be performed mechanically.

First responders say the machine minimizes “hands off the chest” time in dire situations. The device also allows EMS workers to do defibrillation while receiving compressions.

“Our staff is very excited to be able to have these devices. We know providing the most consistent CPR we can to patients is what truly saves lives,” said Steve Gilliam, EMS Division Chief with the fire department.

Each device costs around $17,000 and was funded by revenue from EMS ambulance transportation.

Three of the devices will be placed in Frontline ambulances. The fourth will be placed on the reserve ambulance that covers special events and sports.