2 men hospitalized in separate overnight shootings just 3 miles apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two shooting investigations are underway in Speedway and the west side of Indianapolis.

The first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Officers with the Speedway Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of White Oaks Drive and West 22nd Street. They found a man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is in critical condition.

Another “shots fired” call came in around the same time, but police found nothing.

A second shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Kousa Drive near West 21st Street and Country Club Road. The location of this shooting is just three miles from the first shooting.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man in his early 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition. Police say two men fled the scene in an unknown direction.

At this time, it’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home. We will update this story when more information is available.