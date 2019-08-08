Be Our Guest at Samano’s Mexican Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.

Samano's is more than just Mexican food, it's an escape to México. We want our patrons to feel as if they're eating at a Taquería in the streets of Mexico City! We may be considered "fast food" but everything on our menu is made to order with fresh ingredients. Stop in for our specialty, traditional Mexican style tacos. We offer grilled seasoned chicken, steak, chorizo, or pastor served on warm corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion! The Pastor (marinated pork) is slow roasted on a vertical spit with pineapple and onion, exactly how it's prepared in Mexico. Ever heard of a bacon wrapped burrito? Well we've got one! The Adrian's Burrito is uniquely wrapped in crispy bacon and is sure to conquer even the biggest of appetites! And the best part? Our salsa bar. With a variety of homemade salsas you can spice up and customize your favorite dish exactly how you like it!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.