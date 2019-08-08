× Breathing problem prompts Willie Nelson to cancel tour dates, including stop in central Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Willie Nelson says a “breathing problem” will force him to cancel the rest of his tour, including a stop in central Indiana scheduled for next month.

The 86-year-old music legend made the announcement on Twitter after his Wednesday night show in Toledo, Ohio:

To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back Love, Willie

Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” was set to make several stops around the country, including one at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sept. 20. That concert also included Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Brothers Osbourne and Katie Pruitt.