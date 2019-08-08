Breathing problem prompts Willie Nelson to cancel tour dates, including stop in central Indiana

Posted 8:20 AM, August 8, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 16: Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Willie Nelson says a “breathing problem” will force him to cancel the rest of his tour, including a stop in central Indiana scheduled for next month.

The 86-year-old music legend made the announcement on Twitter after his Wednesday night show in Toledo, Ohio:

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie

Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” was set to make several stops around the country, including one at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sept. 20. That concert also included Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Brothers Osbourne and Katie Pruitt.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.