Columbus man arrested after drive-through disturbance

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested after he reportedly caused an overnight disturbance at a Columbus fast food restaurant.

Police say around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the drive-through area of the Taco Bell at the 1100 clock of 25th Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the parking lot after employees reported that the driver of the vehicle was upset over a food order and began punching the drive-through window and demanding free food.

Police say they detected the smell of alochol when speaking to driver Michael P. McGinity, 31, of Columbus.

Accodring to police, McGinity’s speech was slurred and he was uncooperative with officers.

McGinity was taken into custody after refusing an alcohol test.

Police later received a search warrant for a blood draw at Columbus Regional Hospital.

McGinity was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces charges including obstruction of justice and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.