Greenwood releases final designs for new field house

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood released the final designs for a multi-million dollar renovation to the old Greenwood Middle School field house.

The building is the only one left standing on the 19-acre property after the city tore down the old school earlier this year.

Now behind a chain-link fence, the brick structure with the city's name in green letters awaits its own future.

"We're hoping to see construction very soon," says Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers.

Plans for the soon-to-be field house include courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball—all surrounded by an elevated track.

Much of the original facade will remain, but a new addition will be built out front.

That structure will house the new turf practice fields.

"Inside of this complex there will be trails to go around each building to connect everything," says Myers. "They will connect everything also over to the public library, and then across the street to the amphitheater, and then into Craig park."

Myers says the design is part of a larger plan to increase walk-ability in Greenwood.

"One of the things that I’m trying to do is make Greenwood a healthy city USA, and by doing that, one of the portions of that is walk-ability and trails."

As for the rest of the property, early proposals include nearly 600 apartments and townhomes.

It also includes more than 75,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Myers says when he took office seven and a half years ago, nearly 75 percent of the businesses downtown sat empty.

He says that is changing fast, and he hopes the continued revitalization will bring people in, keep them happy, and keep them coming back.

"We’re looking for some really high end, high class things that really snap to make downtown just continue to be the beautiful downtown that Greenwood’s become again."

The city purchased the old Greenwood Middle School property in 2017. Since then, Myers says they turned down two offers from out-of-state developers to flip the property. The mayor says the city wants to be in charge of their own destiny.

The final construction plans are expected to take two months. Those plans will go before the Parks and Recreation Board and the Redevelopment Commission in October.

City officials hope to start taking bids at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

They expect the project to cost between seven and eight million dollars.