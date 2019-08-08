× IMPD detectives piecing together officer-involved shooting to get whole story

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are still piecing together the officer-involved shooting that led to 45-year-old Deshon Downing’s death on the city’s northeast side.

Indiana Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach spoke about the shooting Wednesday and how detectives are interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened last Friday.

A few blocks down from where Downing was killed sits Crossroads Bible Church. The church’s senior pastor, Damon Scott, says that part of town sees a lot of violence, but this incident has impacted a lot of people.

Scott says the shooting last Friday happened in the front yard of a church member.

“She is still in shock and it affects her mentally but she’s doing okay. She’s a strong lady and understands her strength comes from the Lord,” Scott said.

He doesn’t know the specifics of the shooting, but urges people to have faith in justice.

Roach says the investigation is still ongoing but believes his officers were in fear of their lives.

“I don’t have anything that would indicate anything else happened other than what that witnessing officer said a gun coming around and being pointed in his direction and him pushing off and fearing that he would be shot,” Roach said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and neighbors again to figure out the whole story.

Neighbors have their own opinions on the officer-involved shooting.

“It’s not a thing where you have a lot of time to really think about it, so he probably went ahead and did what his natural thoughts told him to do,” neighbor Cecil Goodwin said.

IMPD will not be releasing the name of the three officers involved at this time, for their safety.

Sources say IMPD is monitoring threats already made against the officers involved.

“Recently through social media when officers have been identified there have been threats and we’re looking at the officers in this incident and reviewing social media and seeing if there are active threats. We have a duty to make sure those officers are safe,” Roach said.

Scott wants his community to trust the process.

“The worst thing to do is for a community to react. Take a knee jerk reaction and go out here on our own flesh and instincts and make things a lot worse than they are,” Scott said

A spokesperson for Downing’s immediate family says they’re not ready to talk about the officer-involved shooting. They do plan to release a statement in the coming days.