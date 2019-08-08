INDOT: Marion County construction projects continue through August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) will continue road work around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says contractors will work to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions in five different zones around Indianapolis interstates.

Drivers are encourage to plan ahead, find alternate routes and to pay attention.

Travelers are also reminded to drive distraction free and slow down in work zones.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones this weekend and ticketing drivers for speeding, reckless driving and driving distracted.

Full closures

I-465 EB/NB from I-65 to I-70 ALL LANES CLOSED Friday, August 9 at 9 p.m. to August 24 Detour: Thru traffic is asked to take I-70 EB through Indianapolis back to I-465 NB. From I-74 WB: Take I-465 SB to I-65 NB to I-70 EB back to I-465 NB.



INDOT is using a full closure to keep everyone on the road safe. Crews will be able to work faster and get more done within the full closure. Maintenance crews will also have a chance to get into the closure to clear drains, repair signs and guardrail and other activities.

Lane Restrictions

I-69 NB from 82nd St to S.R. 37 One lane open Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 WB from White River to Keystone Ave. One lane open Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 SB from Fall Creek to U.S. 36/S.R. 67 One lane open Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 SB from 96th St. to 71st St. 2 lanes open Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-65 NB & SB from I-465 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side) 2 lanes open in each direction Now through August 24

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction Now through August 30



Ramp Closures

Entrance ramps from Keystone Ave. to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Entrance ramps from Allisonville Rd. to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Entrance ramp from 56th St to I-465 SB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Entrance ramps from Pendleton Pike to I-465 SB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.



Follow @INDOTEast on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects and services at alerts.indot.in.gov.

Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.